Mercedes-Benz SL

£35,950
car description

Variant name:SL350 Coupe Convertible ,Variant: SL350 Coupe Convertible 3.5 BluEff 306 SS 7GT 2013 ( 63 ) Finished in Obsidian Black with Sahara Beige Full Leather Interior - Upgrades Include - Airscarf - Neck Level Heating, Harman/Kardon LOGIC 7 Surround Sound System, Reversing Camera, Wind Deflector - Electrically Operated, Panoramic Vario-roof, AMG Sports Package, Trim - Black Ash Wood - Standard Features Include - COMAND Online System, Hard Disk Drive Navigation System, Speedtronic Cruise Control, Start/Stop System, Heated Front Seats, Linguatronic Voice Control, Luxury Automatic Climate Control, Upholstery - Leather, Rain - Sensing Wipers, Radio/CD/DVD Changer (6 - Disc)/MP3 Compatibility/SD Memory Card Slot/AUX - IN/USB and iPod Connectivity/7in Colour Display, Metallic Paint, Electric Windows (2), Bluetooth Interface for Hands - Free Telephony, 18in Alloy Wheels (4) - 5 - Twin - Spoke Design with (Front 255/40 Tyres and Rear 285/35 Tyres) and Locking Wheel Bolts, Tyre Pressure Loss Warning System, Tinted Glass - Green, Alarm System, 2 seats.

Accessories

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    305510
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > SL
  • Registration no.
    PX63BZC
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2013
  • Mileage
    13525 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Sep 2013
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    3.5
520 Wallisdown Road,Bournemouth,Wallisdown
BH11 8QE,
United Kingdom

