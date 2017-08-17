Mercedes-Benz > SL

Variant name:SL 400 AMG Line 2dr 9G-Tronic ,Derivative:SL 400 AMG LINE ,Variant: SL 400 AMG LINE
Active park assist with parktronic system,Attention assist,Bluetooth interface for hands free telephone,Chequered flag design instrument cluster,COMAND HDD Navigation with radio/CD/DVD/MP3; 7" screen; traffic updates; speed limit assist; linguatronic voice control; SD card slot + online,Direct steer system with speed dependent servo assistance,Dynamic drive mode selector,Outside temperature gauge,Service indicator (Active Service System),DAB Digital radio,2 Electric windows,AMG body styling,Automatic dimming interior and driver's door mirror,Automatic headlights,Body colour bumpers,Body coloured front splitter,Electric folding door mirrors,Green tinted glass,Heated rear window with timer,Intelligent light system with LED headlights; active light function; cornering lights and adaptive high beam assist,LED daytime running lights,Magic vision control,Rain sensor windscreen wipers,3 spoke multi-function sports steering wheel,AMG floor mats,Black roof lining,Gearshift paddles,Neck-pro front headrests,Thermotronic automatic climate control,Memory package - SL Class,Active pedestrian safety system,Adaptive brake system,Anti lock brake system with Brake Assist,Automatic roll over protection,Driver and passenger head and side airbags,Dual stage Driver/Passenger Airbags,Electronic parking brake,Electronic Stability Program with Anti Skid Control,Hill hold function,Passenger airbag deactivation system,Pre-Safe anticipatory safety system,Tyre pressure monitoring system,Warning triangle and first aid kit,Alarm system/interior protection/immobiliser,Remote central locking,Adaptive damping system,Tyre sealant kit
St Johns Road,Stourbridge,
DY8 1ET,
United Kingdom
