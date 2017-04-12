loading Loading please wait....
Mercedes-Benz SL

£33,500
car description

Bluetooth, Full Leather, Memory Seats, Panoramic Sunroof, Satellite Navigation, Cruise Control, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Parking Camera, Parking Sensors, Keyless Entry, Electric Seats, Heated Seats, Air Scarf, DAB Boss Motor Company are delighted to present this extremely well equipped, 1 Owner, Mercedes SL350.Finished in Diamond White Metallic with Full Black Perforated Leather Throughout - piped in white.FULL Mercedes Benz Main Dealer Service History and Will Come with a new Mercedes Service.NEW 'No Advisory' MOT.Extensive Specification Includes:Keyless Go, AMG Sports Pack, Reversing Camera with Guidance Lines, Active Park Assist Including Parktronic, Power Opening/Closing Boot, Mercedes Intelligent Cornering Light System, Adaptive High Beam Assist, AMG 3-Spoke Steering Wheel, Mercedes Benz Emergency Call, Airscarf - Neck Level Heating, Panoramic Vario-Roof, Sports Suspension, Black Ash Wood Trim, 19'' AMG Alloy Wheels, Handsfree Access, Heated Seats, Closing Aid For Doors, Auto-Dimming Rear-View and Exterior Drivers Mirror, 7G-Tronic Plus 7-Speed Automatic Gearbox, Tyre Pressure Monitoring, Folding Mirrors, Luxury Automatic Climate Control, Magic Vision Control.

Accessories

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    258662
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > SL
  • Mileage
    19000 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    3498
Hangar 7 Old Hangar Farm
Chesham, Buckinghamshire
United Kingdom

