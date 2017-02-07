Mercedes-Benz > SL

Variant name:SL400 AMG SPORT ,Derivative:R231 ,Variant: 3.0 SL400 AMG Sport 2dr
Solid White, FULL BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR, COMAND SATELLITE NAVIGATION, DAB TUNER, 19'' ALLOY WHEELS, AIR-SCARF, HARMEN KARDON UPGARDED SOUND SYSTEM, XENONS, FRONT & REAR PARKING SENSORS WITH REVERSING CAMERA, ELECTRIC WINDOWS & POWER FOLDING MIRRROS, ELECTRIC MEMORY SEATS ON DRIVER & PASSENGER, PANORAMIC ROOF, Service history, Excellent bodywork, Black Full leather interior - Excellent Condition, Tyre condition Excellent, Panoramic Glass Vario - Roof with Blind - Operable Via Infrared Key, COMAND Online System, Hard Disk Drive Navigation System, Front Seats - Heated, Luxury Automatic Climate Control, Parktronic with Active Park Assist, ECO Start/Stop Function, Cruise Control with SPEEDTRONIC Variable Speed Limiter, Linguatronic Voice Control for Navigation, DAB Digital Radio, Rain - Sensing Wipers, Alarm System, Bluetooth Interface for Hands - Free Telephony, Metallic Paint, Upholstery - Perforated Leather, Radio, Single CD/DVD Drive with MP3 Compatibility, SD Memory Card Slot, USB, Media Interface and Internet Radio, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, Electric Windows (2), Drivers and Front Passenger Seats - Electrically Adjustable with Memory, Tinted Glass All Round - Green. 2 seats, CRUISE CONTROL, MULTI-FUNCTIONAL STEERING WHEEL, CRUISE CONTROL, DUAL DIGITAL CLIMATE CONTROL, £38,990 p/x welcome
19-21 Upper Brook Street,Manchester,
M13 9XH,
United Kingdom
