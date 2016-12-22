Mercedes-Benz > Sl

Black Leather, Burr Walnut, Parktronic, Mobile phone (Nokia 6210), Alloy wheels, Service history Two private owners from new, last owner from June 2014. Full Mercedes-Benz service history, last serviced June 2016 at 92,245 miles.
Black Leather, Burr Walnut, Parktronic, Mobile phone (Nokia 6210), Alloy wheels, Service history
15 Church Road
Lewes, East Sussex
United Kingdom
If you’re looking for a convertible with four seats, a good level of ref...
With 604bhp from a twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8, by some margin this i...