Mercedes-Benz SL

£8,495
car description

Black Leather, Burr Walnut, Parktronic, Mobile phone (Nokia 6210), Alloy wheels, Service history Two private owners from new, last owner from June 2014. Full Mercedes-Benz service history, last serviced June 2016 at 92,245 miles.

Accessories

Black Leather, Burr Walnut, Parktronic, Mobile phone (Nokia 6210), Alloy wheels, Service history

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    222054
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > Sl
  • Mileage
    93000 mi
  • Owners
    3
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    4966
15 Church Road
Lewes, East Sussex
United Kingdom

