Mercedes-Benz > SL

car description

Whilst now any AMG features at the top of the range for Mercedes, back in the 90’s the same couldn’t be said. Mercedes was keen that its home grown SL600, remained top-dog. As a result the SL60 ‘officially’ produced only 381hp, vs the 389 of the SL600. Unsatisfied with this, the AMG’s were tested after production with power figures of around 410-415hp, hitting 60mph in around 5 seconds flat, somewhat faster than the SL600. Built on the M119 V8, Its enormously powerful and ultra-smooth 6-litre V8 engine delivered ferocious performance which could be enjoyed from the luxury cabin for which Mercedes-Benz are renowned.



Built from 1993 to 1998 with just 1000 cars produced, and only 49 RHD cars, this 1998 UK Supplied RHD car is a very rare car indeed! Finished in Obsidian Black with two-tone black and grey leather and a black soft-top and hard-top. This car come fully optioned with climate control, driver, passenger and side airbags, electric heated memory seats with lumber support and rear seats. 18” split rim AMG alloy wheels, with new Continental Sport Tyres. It features adaptive suspension, xenon headlights, cruise control. Its current mileage reads just 64,000 miles with full service history.



This is a very rare opportunity to purchase an extremely rare RHD SL60, in the great specification of black with black/grey leather.