MERCEDES-BENZ SL CLASS SLK 350 AMG Sport Auto

£23,490
car description

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: SL CLASS Trim: SLK 350 AMG Sport Auto Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 15257 Engine Size: 3498 Ext Color: BLACK

Accessories

Auto dimming rear-view and driver's exterior mirror,Fabric wind deflector,Airbags - front sidebags,Airbags - head/thorax sidebags,Steering column - manually adjustable for height,Headlamp assist - automatic headlamp activation,Multi-function steering wheel with trip computer,Reading lamps,Upholstery - Nappa leather,Sports seats for driver and front passenger,Modification year 03/2,Exterior mirrors - electrically adjustable and heated,Instrument cluster with central multifunction display,Spectacles compartment in overhead control panel, illuminated,Glove compartment lockable via the emergency key,ADAPTIVE BRAKE with HOLD function,Tail lamps - LED,Parktronic incl. parking guidance,Mercedes-Benz emergency call system,PRE-SAFE with buckle-mounted belt tensioner,Light-alloy wheels, 7-spoke design 43.2 cm (17''),AIRSCARF,7G-Tronic Plus 7-speed automatic,Steering wheel gearshift buttons,Speedtronic cruise control,Electronic Stability Programme (ESP),Tyre pressure loss warning system,Sports suspension,Vario-roof,Exterior mirrors - electrically folding,Traffic Sign Assist,Media Interface,COMAND Online with media interface,Digital radio DAB,Sport pedal system,Air conditioning,Electric windows (2) - front,Torque vectoring brake,AMG bodystyling,18'' AMG alloys: 5 spoke design,Remote boot-lid release,Technical modifications (04),Heated front seats,Interior Lighting Package,Roof liner,EU5 emission standard,AMG sports package,ECO start/stop function,Tyre-change toolkit,Technical preparation for the use of Live Traffic Information,United Kingdom Steering,AMG Sport,Adaptive brake lights,Mirror Package,Power steering with safety steering column,Automatic child seat recognition sensor,AMG floor mats

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    325086
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > SL
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    15257 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    3498
  • Engine Model
    3498
Mercedes-Benz of Peterborough
Peterborough, PE78JA, Cambridgeshire
United Kingdom

