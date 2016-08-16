loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

MERCEDES-BENZ SL CLASS SL63 AMG [PANORAMIC VARIO SUNROOF, AIR SCARF, 19inch AMG ALLOYS, COMAND N

Photos Map

car description

Type: Used Year: 2010 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: SL CLASS Trim: SL63 AMG [PANORAMIC VARIO SUNROOF, AIR SCARF, 19inch AMG ALLOYS, COMAND N Body: Convertible Trans: Manual Mileage: 36000 Engine Size: 6208 Ext Color: Black

Accessories

Panoramic Sunroof,19inch Alloy Wheels,Massage Seats,Airscarf Neck-Level Heating System,Comand Satellite Navigation,Electric Heated Seats,Alarm,Bluetooth,Electric Memory Seats,Full Service History,Leather Seats,Privacy Glass,Glass Panoramic Vario Sunroof, Air Scarf - Neck Level Heating, Upgraded 19inch AMG Light Titanium Grey Alloy Wheels, Comand Satellite Navigation, Electric Heated Seats with Memory Function for Driver and Passenger, Massaging Seats, Climate Control, Bluetooth Telephone Interface, Bi-Xenon Headlights, Paddleshift Gears, Voice Activated Controls, Radio/CD/MP3/DVD), Privacy Glass, Electric Folding Mirrors, Rain Sensor, Alarm, Full Service History, Part Exchange Welcome, Competitive Finance Options Including HP, PCP, Lease Purchase, GAP/RTI, SMART, F1 Williams Ceramic Paint Protection Available, HPI Clear, Free Delivery To Mainland UK (Terms Apply).

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    412767
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > SL
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    36000 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    6208
  • Engine Model
    6208
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£37,999

Wimbledon Specialist Cars
Raynes Park, SW208BP, London
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!