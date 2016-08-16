MERCEDES-BENZ SL CLASS SL63 AMG [PANORAMIC VARIO SUNROOF, AIR SCARF, 19inch AMG ALLOYS, COMAND N

Type: Used Year: 2010 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: SL CLASS Trim: SL63 AMG [PANORAMIC VARIO SUNROOF, AIR SCARF, 19inch AMG ALLOYS, COMAND N Body: Convertible Trans: Manual Mileage: 36000 Engine Size: 6208 Ext Color: Black
Panoramic Sunroof,19inch Alloy Wheels,Massage Seats,Airscarf Neck-Level Heating System,Comand Satellite Navigation,Electric Heated Seats,Alarm,Bluetooth,Electric Memory Seats,Full Service History,Leather Seats,Privacy Glass,Glass Panoramic Vario Sunroof, Air Scarf - Neck Level Heating, Upgraded 19inch AMG Light Titanium Grey Alloy Wheels, Comand Satellite Navigation, Electric Heated Seats with Memory Function for Driver and Passenger, Massaging Seats, Climate Control, Bluetooth Telephone Interface, Bi-Xenon Headlights, Paddleshift Gears, Voice Activated Controls, Radio/CD/MP3/DVD), Privacy Glass, Electric Folding Mirrors, Rain Sensor, Alarm, Full Service History, Part Exchange Welcome, Competitive Finance Options Including HP, PCP, Lease Purchase, GAP/RTI, SMART, F1 Williams Ceramic Paint Protection Available, HPI Clear, Free Delivery To Mainland UK (Terms Apply).
Wimbledon Specialist Cars
Raynes Park, SW208BP, London
United Kingdom