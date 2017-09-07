loading Loading please wait....
MERCEDES-BENZ SL CLASS SL63 AMG / Glass Panoramic Vario Sunroof / Air Scarf - Neck Level Heating

£37,999
Type: Used Year: 2010 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: SL CLASS Trim: SL63 AMG / Glass Panoramic Vario Sunroof / Air Scarf - Neck Level Heating Body: Convertible Trans: Manual Mileage: 36000 Engine Size: 6208 Ext Color: Black

19inch Alloy Wheels,Airscarf Neck-Level Heating System,Alarm,Bluetooth,Comand Satellite Navigation,Electric Heated Seats,Electric Memory Seats,Full Service History,Leather Seats,Panoramic Sunroof,Privacy Glass,Massage Seats,Glass Panoramic Vario Sunroof, Air Scarf - Neck Level Heating, Upgraded 19inch AMG Light Titanium Grey Alloy Wheels, Comand Satellite Navigation, Electric Heated Seats with Memory Function for Driver and Passenger, Massaging Seats, Climate Control, Bluetooth Telephone Interface, Bi-Xenon Headlights, Paddleshift Gears, Voice Activated Controls, Radio/CD/MP3/DVD), Privacy Glass, Electric Folding Mirrors, Rain Sensor, Alarm, Full Service History, Part Exchange Welcome, Competitive Finance Options Including HP, PCP, Lease Purchase, GAP/RTI, SMART, F1 Williams Ceramic Paint Protection Available, HPI Clear, Free Delivery To Mainland UK (Terms Apply).

  • Ad ID
    311254
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > SL
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    36000 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    6208
  • Engine Model
    6208
Wimbledon Specialist Cars
Raynes Park, SW208BP, London
United Kingdom

