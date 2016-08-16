MERCEDES-BENZ SL CLASS SL63 AMG Automatic

loading Loading please wait....
Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: SL CLASS Trim: SL63 AMG Automatic Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 38871 Engine Size: 5461 Ext Color: Obsidian black metallic

Reversing camera with guidance lines,Electric wind deflector,Cup holder,Mercedes-Benz emergency call,Front seats - comfort ventilated,Airscarf - neck level heating,Panoramic vario-roof,Light aluminium trim with longitudinal grain,19/20 AMG alloy wheels (4) - 10-spoke design painted matt black,Technical modifications (04),Harman Kardon Logic 7 Surround-sound system.,digital TV,HANDS-FREE ACCESS,Remote boot closing,Keyless Go,Roof liner black,KEYLESS-GO package,

  • Ad ID
    416085
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > SL
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    38871 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    5461
  • Engine Model
    5461
£54,995

Mercedes-Benz of Poole
Poole, BH152BD, Dorset
United Kingdom

