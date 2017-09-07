MERCEDES-BENZ SL CLASS SL400 AMG SPORT [PANORAMIC VARIO ROOF / THIS CAR WAS 64500 NEW] 43,999

Accessories

19inch Alloy Wheels,Airscarf Neck-Level Heating System,Bluetooth,Climate Control,Comand Satellite Navigation,Cruise Control,DAB Radio,Full Mercedes Service History,Glass Panoramic Sunroof,Harmon Kardon Surround System,Heated Front Seats,Park Assist Front and Rear,Rear Parking Camera,AMG Sports Package, Panoramic Vario-Roof with Blind - Operated via Infrared Key, AMG Bodystyling, COMAND Online - HDD Satellite Navigation System with 7-Inch Colour Display, 19inch AMG Alloy Wheels, Air Scarf, Active Park Assist with Parktronic and Rear Parking Camera, Sports Suspension, Perforated Rear Disc Brakes, Cruise Control with SPEEDTRONIC Variable Speed Limiter, ECO Start/Stop Function, Linguatronic - Voice Activation, DAB Digital Radio Tuner, Front Seats - Heated, THERMOTRONIC - Luxury Automatic Climate Control, Rain - Sensing Wipers, Tinted Glass,, Alarm System with Interior Protection, Front Seats - Electrically Adjustable with Memory Function both Driver And Passenger, Harman Kardon Logic 7 Surround Sound, Media Interface, Radio, CD/DVD, SD Memory Card, Live Traffic Information, AMG 3 Spoke Steering Wheel, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, Metallic Paint, Bluetooth Interface for Hands-Free Telephony, Hold Function, Ambient Lighting, This car was 64500 When New, 1 Owner From New, Full Mercedes Service History, Pan Sunroof, Sat Nav, Part Exchange Welcome, Competitive and Individually Tailored Finance Packages Including PCP, Lease Purchase and HP, Williams F1 Ceramic Paint And Interior Protection, SMART, GAP/RTI, Key Insurance Available, Please Ask About Our PLATINUM PACK, HPI CLEAR, Free Delivery To Mainland UK (Terms Apply).