MERCEDES-BENZ SL CLASS SL350 Auto

£23,990
Type: Used Year: 2011 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: SL CLASS Trim: SL350 Auto Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 32000 Engine Size: 3498 Ext Color: Blue

Designo mystic blue metallic, Full sahara cream leather, COMAND including wide screen SAT NAV, Sport pack including PANORAMIC GLASS SUNROOF, Full AMG body styling, 19'' AMG alloy wheels, Driver and passenger heated seats, Air scarf, Driver and passenger fully electric seats both with memory, Parktronic front and rear, 6 disc multi play CD, Bluetooth, Black ash interior wood trim, Intelligent light system including xenon headlights and cornering illumination, Media interface with ipod connection, Harmon Kardon hifi speaker system, Remote roof closing,m DAB digital radio, Wood and leather steering wheel and gear selector, Electric folding exterior mirrors, 2 private owners from new, Only 32,000 miles, FULL MERCEDES BENZ MAIN DEALER SERVICE HISTORY, 5 stamps in the service book, Just been serviced at Mercedes Exeter, 2 keys, 1 year MOT, HPI clear, Excellent finance options available, Comprehensive 3 year warranty options available, EXCEPTIONAL CONDITION THROUGHOUT

  • Ad ID
    314760
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > SL
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    32000 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    3498
  • Engine Model
    3498
Northover Cars Ltd
Whitstable, CT52AY, Kent
United Kingdom

