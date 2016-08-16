loading Loading please wait....
MERCEDES-BENZ SL CLASS SL350 AMG SPORT Automatic

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: SL CLASS Trim: SL350 AMG SPORT Automatic Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 26973 Engine Size: 3498 Ext Color: BLACK

Leather Upholstery, Anti Lock Brakes, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Electronic Brake Assistance (EBA), Electronic Stability Programme (ESP), Climate Control, Electric Sunroof, Panoramic Roof, Remote Central Locking, Alloy Wheels, Power Assisted Steering (PAS), Adaptive Forward Headlights, Alarm, Front Electric Windows, Satellite Navigation, Bluetooth Preparation (Phone), Electric Seat Adjustment, Heated Front Seats, Intelligent Parking Assist, Headlight Cleaning System, Rain Sensitive Wipers, CD Autochanger, Electric & Heated Door Mirrors, Auto On Headlights, USB and AUX, Height Adjustable Drivers Seat, Lumbar Support, Steering Column - Adjustable, Rear View Auto Dimming Mirror, Remote Boot Release, Leather Steering Wheel, Wind Deflector, Metallic Paint, First Aid Kit

  • Ad ID
    406049
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > SL
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    26973 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    3498
  • Engine Model
    3498
£31,488

Mercedes-Benz Harrogate
HG31EP
United Kingdom

