loading Loading please wait....
» » »

MERCEDES-BENZ SL CLASS SL 63 AMG Auto

Compare this car
£59,979
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: SL CLASS Trim: SL 63 AMG Auto Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 12582 Engine Size: 5461 Ext Color: Obsidian Black Metallic

Accessories

Active Park Assist including Parktronic,Electric wind deflector,Cup holder,Mercedes-Benz emergency call system,Front seats - comfort ventilated,Airscarf - neck level heating,Panoramic vario-roof,designo headlining in black DINAMICA,Light aluminium trim with longitudinal grain,Technical modifications (05),EU6 emissions standard,COC document EU6 without registration certificate part II,AMG velour floor mats,

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    328680
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > SL
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    12582 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    5461
  • Engine Model
    5461
Email Dealer >>

Mercedes-Benz Temple Fortune
London, NW110PU, London
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed