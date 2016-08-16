loading Loading please wait....
MERCEDES-BENZ SL CLASS SL 63 2dr Tip Auto

Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: SL CLASS Trim: SL 63 2dr Tip Auto Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 13057 Engine Size: 5461 Ext Color: Magnetite Black

Accessories

Active Parking Assist, Air Conditioning, Air Scarf, Ambient Lighting, AMG 19" Alloy Wheels, AMG Performance Package, Analogue Clock, Auto Dimming Rear View Mirror, Closing Aid for Doors, DAB Digital Radio, Dual Zone Climate Control, Electric Windows, Full Leather, Harman/Kardon Sound System, Heated Front Seats, Intelligent Light System, Keyless Go, Multi Function Steering Wheel, Panoramic Roof, Red Brake Calipers, Remote Central Locking, Reversing Camera, Speedtronic Cruise Control, Universal Media Interface

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    409076
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > SL
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    13057 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    5461
  • Engine Model
    5461
£57,991

Mercedes-Benz of Hamilton
Hamilton, ML37JP, South Lanarkshire
United Kingdom

