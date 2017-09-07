loading Loading please wait....
MERCEDES-BENZ SL CLASS SL 500 AMG Line Auto

£74,988
car description

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: SL CLASS Trim: SL 500 AMG Line Auto Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: Engine Size: 4663 Ext Color: designo Hyacinth Red metallic

Accessories

Modification year 06/2,Remote Online,Smartphone integration package,Apple CarPlay,Android Auto,Reversing camera with guidance lines,Active Park Assist including Parktronic,Analogue clock,Collision Prevention Assist,Draught-stop,Mercedes-Benz emergency call system,HERMES communication module - 3G,Live Traffic Information,AIRSCARF,Panoramic vario-roof,Tyre pressure monitoring system,Sports suspension lowered,Digital radio,Ambient lighting with projection of brand logo,Adaptive Highbeam Assist Plus,LED Intelligent Light System - high-performance headlamps,19 AMG alloy wheels (4) ? 7-twin-spoke design painted in titanium gr,Technical modifications (07),DVD player,Ambient lighting,Roof liner black,EU6 emissions standard,AMG Sports Package,COC document EU6 without registration certificate part II,Aluminium trim elements with dark longitudinal grain,Automatic front passenger airbag deactivation,Illuminated door sill panels with Mercedes-Benz lettering,AMG floor mats,AMG spoiler lip,

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    313345
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > SL
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Red
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    4663
  • Engine Model
    4663
Mercedes-Benz Temple Fortune
London, NW110PU, London
United Kingdom

