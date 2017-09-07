MERCEDES-BENZ SL CLASS SL 500 AMG Line Auto

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: SL CLASS Trim: SL 500 AMG Line Auto Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: Engine Size: 4663 Ext Color: designo Hyacinth Red metallic
Modification year 06/2,Remote Online,Smartphone integration package,Apple CarPlay,Android Auto,Reversing camera with guidance lines,Active Park Assist including Parktronic,Analogue clock,Collision Prevention Assist,Draught-stop,Mercedes-Benz emergency call system,HERMES communication module - 3G,Live Traffic Information,AIRSCARF,Panoramic vario-roof,Tyre pressure monitoring system,Sports suspension lowered,Digital radio,Ambient lighting with projection of brand logo,Adaptive Highbeam Assist Plus,LED Intelligent Light System - high-performance headlamps,19 AMG alloy wheels (4) ? 7-twin-spoke design painted in titanium gr,Technical modifications (07),DVD player,Ambient lighting,Roof liner black,EU6 emissions standard,AMG Sports Package,COC document EU6 without registration certificate part II,Aluminium trim elements with dark longitudinal grain,Automatic front passenger airbag deactivation,Illuminated door sill panels with Mercedes-Benz lettering,AMG floor mats,AMG spoiler lip,
Mercedes-Benz Temple Fortune
London, NW110PU, London
United Kingdom
If you’re looking for a convertible with four seats, a good level of ref...
Anyone who keeps a weather eye on the market for Mercedes-Benz 300SL ‘Gu...