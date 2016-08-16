loading Loading please wait....
Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: SL CLASS Trim: SL 500 [455] AMG Sport 2dr Auto Sports Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 4790 Engine Size: 4663 Ext Color:

2016 Mercedes-Benz SL Class SL 500 [455] AMG Sport 2dr Auto Sports with 4790miles. In excellent condition, well equipped specification, this Buyacar certified used car can be ordered online and delivered to your door. Incredible monthly finance packages available, 6.9% APR representative. Price includes a finance contribution, visit our website www.buyacar.co.uk for more information, and the other colours available from 1000's of Buyacar certified used vehicles in stock.

  • Ad ID
    408352
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > SL
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    4790 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    4663
  • Engine Model
    4663
