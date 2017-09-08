MERCEDES-BENZ SL CLASS SL 400 Edition 2dr 9G-Tronic Semi-Auto

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: SL CLASS Trim: SL 400 Edition 2dr 9G-Tronic Semi-Auto Body: Convertible Trans: Semi Automatic Mileage: 4000 Engine Size: 2996 Ext Color: Silver
Active park assist with parktronic system, Analogue clock, Attention assist, Bluetooth interface for hands free telephone, COMAND HDD Navigation with radio/CD/DVD/MP3, 7` screen, traffic updates, speed limit assist, linguatronic voice control, SD card slot + online, Direct steer system with speed dependent servo assistance, Dynamic drive mode selector, Outside temperature gauge, Service indicator (ASSYST), 2 Electric windows, AMG body styling, Auto dimming interior and driver's door mirror, Automatic headlights, Body colour bumpers, Body coloured front splitter, Electric folding door mirrors, Electrically powered wind deflector, Green tinted glass, Heated rear window with timer, Intelligent light system with LED headlights, active light function, cornering lights and adaptive high beam assist, LED daytime running lights, Magic vision control, Rain sensor windscreen wipers, 3 spoke multi-function sports steering wheel, Airscarf - neck level heating, Ambient lighting, Black roof lining, Cup holders, Gearshift paddles, Leather upholstery, Neck-pro front headrests, Thermotronic automatic climate control, Velour floormats, ABS with Brake Assist, Active pedestrian safety system, Adaptive brake system, Automatic roll over protection, Driver and passenger head and side airbags, Dual stage Driver/Passenger Airbags, Electronic parking brake, ESP with ASR, Hill hold function, Passenger airbag deactivation system, Pre-Safe anticipatory safety system, Tyre pressure monitoring system,
Mercedes-Benz of Manchester Central
M113RR,
United Kingdom
