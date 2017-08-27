loading Loading please wait....
Mercedes-Benz SL Class

£32,900
Variant name:Convertible ,Variant: SL 350 2dr Auto 19 inch AMG Alloys Panoramic Roof Air Scarf Reversing Camera DAB Radio Super Low Mileage Stunning Example Multi award-winning prestige car dealership John Holland is delighted to offer for sale this beautiful one off low mileage Mercedes Benz SL350 AMG Sport. Finished in Iridium Silver with Complimenting Black Leather Upholstery with Contrasting White Stitching and Black Ash Interior Inlays. This really is the lowest mileage example we have ever seen and comes with a massive specification to include AMG Sports Package - 19" 5 Spoke AMG Alloys, Larger Braking System with Perforated Discs, Tinted Rear Lights ,Glass Panoramic Roof, Comand Satellite Navigation, Bluetooth, Reversing Camera, Air Scarf, Wind Deflector, Multi Function Leather Steering Wheel, Paddle Shift, Cruise Control, DAB Radio, Ambient Lighting, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Electric Folding Mirrors, Heated Electric Front Seats with Driver and Passenger Memory, Electric Steering Colum, Auto Lights, Xenon Headlights, Adaptive Head lights. and much more. Supplied with 2 keys and all its original owners manuals and wallet. John Holland has been established for over 40 years supplying a premium level of service in the sale of sports, prestige and collectors cars. We have a team of experienced buyers who hand pick our cars from all parts of the UK so you can buy with confidence all vehicles are HPI Clear and prepared to the highest standard,

19" AMG Alloy Comand Satellite Navigation Panoramic Roof Reversing Camera Air Scarf DAB Radio AMG Sorts Package

  • Ad ID
    308276
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > SL
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Registration no.
    YD62OWG
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2012
  • Mileage
    3800 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Sep 2012
  • Owners
    2
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    3.5
Meadowhall Riverside,Sheffield,Meadowhall Road
S9 1BW,
United Kingdom

