MERCEDES-BENZ SL CLASS 4.7 SL500 Mille Miglia 417 Edition Roadster 2dr Auto

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: SL CLASS Trim: 4.7 SL500 Mille Miglia 417 Edition Roadster 2dr Auto Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 13900 Engine Size: 4663 Ext Color: Black
Black, 2 Owners, 1 of only 500 Mille Miglia models produced, Air scarf, Carbon fibre spoiler, Dynamic and Massage seats, Soft closing doors, Harman Kardon audio system, Comand, Panoramic vario glass roof, Keyless go, Reversing camera, Active park assist, Carbon fibre interior trim, 2 seats, Magnatite black paintwork with Black/Red leather interior, 19''/20'' Alloy wheels, Satellite Navigation, Electric heated memory ventilated seats, Parking sensors, Stitched headrests, Cruise control, DAB digital radio, Electric folding wing mirrors, Leather multi function steering wheel, Paddle shift, Dual zone climate control, Bluetooth connectivity, Electric steering column, USB interface, Automatic lights, Auto dimming rear view mirror, Red seat belts, Sat Nav, Sunroof, UK vehicle, Warranty until December 2018, All our cars are HPI clear, Please call us for your own video presentation of the car, 46,990
GC Motors
Harrogate, HG12BX, North Yorkshire
United Kingdom