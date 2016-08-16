loading Loading please wait....
MERCEDES-BENZ SL CLASS 3.5 SL350 2d AUTO 315 BHP

Type: Used Year: 2009 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: SL CLASS Trim: 3.5 SL350 2d AUTO 315 BHP Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 41000 Engine Size: 3498 Ext Color: BLACK

Here at Tone Motor Company we have lots of retail experience, our stock changes daily - many of our cars are main dealer part exchanges with a good amount of service history and are well maintained. Finance options available, please call to speak to one of our friendly sales team about how we can help you into the car of your dreams.,Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel - Rake/Reach, Air Bag Driver, Air Bag Passenger, Air Bag Side - Driver/Passenger, Alarm, Alloy Wheels - 17in, Anti-Lock Brakes, Central Door Locking - Remote, Climate Control, Cup Holder, Electric Windows - Front, Electronic Stability Programme, External Temperature Display, Extra Storage, Gear Knob Leather, Head Air Bags - Front, Head Restraints - Front, Headlamp Wash, Heated Washer Jets, Immobiliser, In Car Entertainment - Radio/CD/MP3/DVD, Mirrors External - Electric Heated/Folding, Mirrors Internal - Automatic Dimming Rear View, Power-Assisted Steering, Rain Sensor, Satellite Navigation, Seat Height Adjustment - Memory Driver/Passenger, Seating Capacity - Two Seats, Seats Electric - Memory Driver/Passenger, Seats Heated - Driver/Passenger, Spare Wheel - Space Saver, Steering Wheel Leather, Steering Wheel Mounted Controls, Telephone Equipment - Bluetooth Interface, Third Brake Light, Tinted Glass, Trip Computer, Tyre Pressure Control, Upholstery Leather, Voice Activated Controls, Windscreen Wiper

  • Ad ID
    407855
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > SL
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    41000 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    3498
  • Engine Model
    3498
£17,995

Tone Motor Company
Taunton, TA41BZ, Somerset
United Kingdom

