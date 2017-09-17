loading Loading please wait....
MERCEDES-BENZ SL CLASS 3.0 SL400 Mille Miglia 417 Edition Roadster 2dr (start/stop) Auto

£47,490
Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: SL CLASS Trim: 3.0 SL400 Mille Miglia 417 Edition Roadster 2dr (start/stop) Auto Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 8900 Engine Size: 2996 Ext Color: Black

Black, 1 of only 500 Mille Miglia models produced, Panoramic roof with magic sky control, Air scarf, Harman Kardon audio system, Massage and Dynamic seats, Carbon fibre spoiler, Carbon fibre interior trim, Reversing camera, DAB digital radio, 2 seats, Magnatite Black paintwork with Black/red leather interior and White contrast stitching, 19''/20'' Alloy wheels with Red calipers, Satellite Navigation, Electric heated memory and ventilated seats, Cruise control, Keyless start/entry, Stitched headrests, Parking sensors, Comand, Electric folding wing mirrors, Leather multi function steering wheel, Paddle shift, Dual zone climate, Bluetooth connectivity, USB interface, Electric steering column, Automatic lights, Auto dimming rear view mirror, Red seat belts, Sat Nav, Sunroof, UK vehicle, Warranty until March 2019, All our cars are HPI clear, Please call us for your own video presentation of the car, Limited edition, 47,490

  • Ad ID
    329988
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > SL
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    8900 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2996
  • Engine Model
    2996
GC Motors
Harrogate, HG12BX, North Yorkshire
United Kingdom

