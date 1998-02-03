loading Loading please wait....
MERCEDES-BENZ SL 320 1995.

£7,995
car description

Silversand with Mushroom hide interior. Silversand hard-top. 16 inch Alloy wheels. 153,000 miles only from new. Air conditioning, rear seats and other usual refinements. Excellent throughout, as recently taken in part-exchange. £7,995

Accessories

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    310929
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > SL
  • Year
    1995
  • Mileage
    153000 mi
Hurst Park Automobiles Ltd. 157/169 Walton Road
East Molesey, KT8 0DX, Surrey
United Kingdom

