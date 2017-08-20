loading Loading please wait....
2012 Mercedes-Benz SL Class SL 63 2dr Tip Auto, Stunning low mileage example with over 16000k worth of optional equipment

£49,990
Multi award-winning prestige car dealership John Holland is delighted to offer for sale this beautiful Mercedes SL 63 AMG. With over £16000 worth of Factory options this cherished big spec example is without doubt the finest example of its kind for sale in the UK today. Presented in Obsidian Black Metallic with contrasting Beige Nappa Leather and Black Ash Interior Inlays. An incredible upgraded specification includes ABC Active Body Control, Panorama Vario Roof with Magic Sky Control, Driving Assistance Pack with Adaptive Cruise Control with Brake Assist and Lane Departure Warning, Keyless Go Comfort Pack with Keyless Entry and Start and Remote Roof Operation, Harmon Kardon Logic 7 Surround Sound System, Active Park Assist inc Parktronic with Front and Rear Sensors, Auto Parking and Reversing Camera, Air Scarf Neck Level Heating, Electric Wind Deflector, DAB Radio, Tyre Pressure Monitoring, Multi Contour Seats, Ambient Lighting, 75 Litre Fuel Tank, Analogue Clock in Dashboard, Comand Satellite Navigation, Bluetooth with Audio Streaming, Flat Bottom Multi Function Leather Steering Wherewith Paddle Shift, Electric Seats with memory for Driver and Passenger, 19" AMG 5 Twin Spoke Allo

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    305658
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > SL
  • Year
    2012
  • Mileage
    18669 mi
Meadowhall Riverside, Meadowhall Road
Sheffield, S9 1BW, South Yorkshire
United Kingdom

