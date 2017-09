Mercedes S500 - QUALIFYING

car description

Mercedes-Benz S500 AMG Line Premium Auto

Registered 12/08/16 / 16 Plate

2 Owners

7,250 Miles

Diamond White Pearl

Black Leather Interior with Contrast Stitching

Dark Wood Veneer

Panoramic Sunroof

20" AMG Alloy Wheels

Burmester Premium Audio

Front Seat Comfort Package

Massage Seats

Heated/Cooled Seats

Active Seats

LED Light Package

Reverse Parking Camera

Top View Camera

Keyless GO

Air Balance Package

Soft Close Doors

Cruise Control

Bluetooth Telephone

Touch Pad Control for COMAND System

£75,000 Including VAT

£62,500 NET of TAX for Export

