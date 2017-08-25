MERCEDES S CLASS S320 L CDI 2006

FULL SERVICE HISTORY ,SAT NAV- HPI CLEAR + FINANCE AVAILABLE + Warranties Available Up To 24 Months, Electric Rear Roller Blind, Heated Rear Seats, Electric Glass Sunroof, Washer Jets, Electric Rear Seats, External Temperature Display, Load Anchorage Points, Parking Aid (Front/Rear), Trip Computer, Heated Washer Jets, Tyre Pressure Control, Cup Holder, Sunroof Electric (Glass), Headlamp Wash, Steering Wheel Leather, Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage Point, Tinted Glass, Seat Belt Pre-Tensioners, Rain Sensor, Seats Heated (Driver/Passenger/Rear), Cruise Control, Windscreen Wiper, Third Brake Light, Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel, Satellite Navigation, In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD/MP3/DVD), Air Bag Passenger, Mirrors Internal, Central Door Locking, Mirrors External (Electric Heated/Folding), Heated Front Seats, Paint Metallic, Climate Control, Traction Control System, Computer (Driver Information System), Centre Rear Seat Belt, Front Fog Lights, Alloy Wheels (17in), Seats Electric (Driver/Passenger), Anti-Lock Brakes, Electronic Stability Programme, Spare Wheel (Full Size), Deadlocks, Head Restraints, Power-Assisted Steering, Side Protection Mouldings, Armrest, Seat Lumbar Support (Driver/Passenger Electric), Immobiliser, Electric Windows (Front/Rear), Alarm, Air Bag Driver, Body Coloured Bumpers, Parktronic (PTS), Power Socket, Steering Wheel Mounted Controls (Audio/Cruise Control/Telephone), Upholstery Leather, Air Bag Side. 5 seats, Black, All Major Credit/Debit Card Accepted,P/X welcome, ....OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK, GBP 7,490
88 Princes Street, Ipswich
Ipswich, IP1 1RY, Suffolk
United Kingdom
