MERCEDES S CLASS S320 CDI 2009

£10,150
Enquiries before Tuesday 29th August;Auction by proxy;;Registration numberR50 LNC;First registered date15/05/2009;Mileage93,714 (Warranted);Fuel typeDiesel;TransmissionAuto/Manual Mode;ColourGREY;MOT expiry date14/04/2018;Grade3;Number of doors4;Equipment17" Alloy Wheels, Change of Registration, Climate Control, CO2 Emissions - 225 g/km, DVSA Mileage - 31k 43k 55k 69k 82k 92k, Key(s) - 2, Last Srvc - 04/12 31k main dlr, Leather Trim, Navigation Media, Parking Sensor(s), Spare Key(s), Srvc Prt - 3 srvc 3 main dlr;Service historyYes;Service history date17/04/2012;Log bookPresent

  • Ad ID
    307963
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    27/08/2017
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > S Class
  • Vehicle sub type
    Saloon
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Mileage
    93714 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    4
  • Seats
    5
  • Engine Size
    2.987
  • Engine Model
    S320 CDI
37 Lloyd Road, Prescot
Prescot, L34 6LJ, Merseyside
United Kingdom

