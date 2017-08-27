MERCEDES S CLASS S320 CDI 2009

Enquiries before Tuesday 29th August;Auction by proxy;;Registration numberR50 LNC;First registered date15/05/2009;Mileage93,714 (Warranted);Fuel typeDiesel;TransmissionAuto/Manual Mode;ColourGREY;MOT expiry date14/04/2018;Grade3;Number of doors4;Equipment17" Alloy Wheels, Change of Registration, Climate Control, CO2 Emissions - 225 g/km, DVSA Mileage - 31k 43k 55k 69k 82k 92k, Key(s) - 2, Last Srvc - 04/12 31k main dlr, Leather Trim, Navigation Media, Parking Sensor(s), Spare Key(s), Srvc Prt - 3 srvc 3 main dlr;Service historyYes;Service history date17/04/2012;Log bookPresent
37 Lloyd Road, Prescot
Prescot, L34 6LJ, Merseyside
United Kingdom
It’s often said that if you want to know what technology family hatchbac...
The new Mercedes S-Class Cabriolet has been revealed at the 2015 Frankfu...