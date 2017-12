MERCEDES S CLASS S320 CDI 2008

car description

CHARLES HURST GERMAN CAR SPECIALIST ARE PLEASED TO OFFER THIS MERCEDES-BENZ S CLASS FINISHED IN SPECIAL ORDER PLATINUM BLACK,UPGRADED PASSION SAHARA BEIGE LEATHER UPHOLSTERY,THIS VERY DESIRABLE MOTOR CAR WAS IN EXCESS OF GBP 80000 NEW,HAVING JUST COVERED 168K WITH FULL SERVICE HISTORY,, Upgrades - Electric Rear Seats, Heated Front Seats, Reversing Camera, Sunblind for Rear Side Windows, Multi-Contour Rear Seats with Massage Function, Mem for Front Seats/Steering Column/Ext Mirrors, Night View Assist incl Infrared Windscreen, Night View Assist incl. Infrared Windscreen, Surround Sound System - Harman Kardon LOGIC 7, Closing Aid for Doors, Electric Glass Sunroof, Designo Wood Trim, Distronic-Radar Assisted Cruise Control, 6 CD Autochanger/DVD, Double CupHolder in Front, Standard Features - Satellite Navigation, Cruise Control, Climate Control, Tyre Pressure Control, Tinted Glass, Rain Sensor, Computer (Driver Information System), Seats Electric (Driver/Passenger), In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD/MP3/DVD), Alarm, Alloy Wheels (17in), Electric Windows (Front/Rear), Paint Metallic, Upholstery Leather, Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel. 5 seats, Black, BURR WOOD AND LEATHER STEERING WHEEL,HEATED AND VENTILATED FRONT SEATS,DYNAMIC MULTI CONTOUR FRONT SEATS-AND MASSAGING FRONT SEATS AMAZING,ELECTRIC REAR SEATS,ELECTRIC REAR SCREEN ROLLER BLIND,ELECTRIC ROLLER REAR SIDE BLINDS,AUTOMATIC SOFT CLOSE DOORS,ADAPTIVE STOP GO CRUISE CONTROL,ELECTRIC OPERATED BOOTLID,UPGRADED HARMAN KARDON SOUND SYSTEM,UPGRADE 19" ALLOYS,BI XENON HEADLAMPS,TEL,PREP,MUCH MORE TO LIST,EXCELLENT CONDITION, PLEASE CALL OUR SHOWROOM TO VIEW THIS VEHICLE., WE ARE IN STOKE POGES SL3 6NB. DEBIT CARDS ACCEPTED.GREAT FINANCE OPTIONS AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES