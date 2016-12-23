loading Loading please wait....
MERCEDES S CLASS S320 CDI 2004

£3,950
car description

THIS S320 MERCEDES CDI AUTO HAS JUST ARRIVED INTO STOCK WITH US HERE AT GETACAR. CONDITION - It has been incredibly well looked after by its 4 previous owners from new. SOURCE- This vehicle has been taken in Part exchange from a local customer. SERVICE HISTORY - It is offered with Comprehensive Service History from new having covered a guaranteed 96,750 miles. PRESENTATION - It looks Stunning presented in Metallic Black. It boasts a fantastic condition Cream Leather interior that hasn't been smoked inside or abused in any way SPECIFICATION - It has a truly lovely specification including: Command SatNav, Dualzone Climate Control, Parrot Bluetooth Telephone connection, Electric Glass Sunroof, Power Steering, Electric Windows Plus Much, Much, More, GETACAR- We offer fantastic part exchange valuations, industry leading extended warranties, and all of our vehicles are HPI clear. All our cars are fully prepared to a high standard and will be fully valeted prior to sale. Please call to discuss this fantastic car in more detail. Family run business, open 6 Days Appointments only on a Sunday.

Accessories

3 Month Warranty ABS Adjustable Steering Wheel Airmatic Suspension Alarm Alloy Wheels Auto Lights Auto Wipers Bluetooth Phone Conn CD Player Central Locking Climate Control Colour Coded COMAND Cruise Control Driver Airbag Drivers Electric Seat Elec Folding Mirrors Electric Adjustable Seats Electric Mirrors Electric Rear Windows Electric Sunroof Electric Windows Front and Side Airbags Front Arm Rest Front Fog Lights HPI Clear Immobiliser Leather Interior Metallic Paint MOT Multi Function Steering Wheel Passenger Airbag Power Assisted Steering Radio Rain Sensor Remote Locking SatNav Seat Height Adjustment Service History Tinted Windows V5 Reg Doc Warranted Mileage

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    222071
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    23/12/2016
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > S Class
  • Vehicle sub type
    Saloon
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Mileage
    96750 mi
  • Owners
    4
  • Doors
    4
  • Seats
    5
  • Engine Size
    3.222
  • Engine Model
    S320 CDI
Station Road, Ibstock
Ibstock, LE67 6JJ, Leicestershire
United Kingdom

