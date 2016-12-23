MERCEDES S CLASS S320 CDI 2004

car description

THIS S320 MERCEDES CDI AUTO HAS JUST ARRIVED INTO STOCK WITH US HERE AT GETACAR. CONDITION - It has been incredibly well looked after by its 4 previous owners from new. SOURCE- This vehicle has been taken in Part exchange from a local customer. SERVICE HISTORY - It is offered with Comprehensive Service History from new having covered a guaranteed 96,750 miles. PRESENTATION - It looks Stunning presented in Metallic Black. It boasts a fantastic condition Cream Leather interior that hasn't been smoked inside or abused in any way SPECIFICATION - It has a truly lovely specification including: Command SatNav, Dualzone Climate Control, Parrot Bluetooth Telephone connection, Electric Glass Sunroof, Power Steering, Electric Windows Plus Much, Much, More, GETACAR- We offer fantastic part exchange valuations, industry leading extended warranties, and all of our vehicles are HPI clear. All our cars are fully prepared to a high standard and will be fully valeted prior to sale. Please call to discuss this fantastic car in more detail. Family run business, open 6 Days Appointments only on a Sunday.