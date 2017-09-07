MERCEDES S CLASS S320 CDI 2001

A Lovely Mercedes S320 CDI Taken in on Part Exchange, Fully Loaded, Sat Nav, Leather, Electric Sunroof, Traction, Cruise, 6 CD Player +++++++ Fully Heated Front + Rear Seats, Full Leather Interior, Cruise Control, Electrically Operated Driver + Passenger Seats, Climate Control Air Conditioning, Front + Rear Parking Sensors, Traction Control ESP, 6 CD Player Radio Stereo, Electric Glass Sunroof with Roof Blind, Electric Steering Rake Adjustment, 16'' Alloy Wheels, Electric Windows + Door Mirrors, Body Coloured Bumpers + Door Mirrors, Alarm, Remote Central Locking, Power Assisted Steering. Full Service History. Last Serviced August 2017 @ 80597 miles. MOT 12th December 2017. HPI Clear Report to hand. Lovely Condition Both Inside + Out for Age + Mileage. We are open 7 days a week, 3 - 24 Months all inclusive warranties are available on all our cars. All major credit + debit cards taken. Collection from our local train station can be arranged upon request.
Cherry Trees, Forest Road, Wokingham
Wokingham, RG40 5QY, Berkshire
United Kingdom
