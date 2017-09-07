loading Loading please wait....
MERCEDES S CLASS S320 CDI 2001

£2,675
car description

A Lovely Mercedes S320 CDI Taken in on Part Exchange, Fully Loaded, Sat Nav, Leather, Electric Sunroof, Traction, Cruise, 6 CD Player +++++++ Fully Heated Front + Rear Seats, Full Leather Interior, Cruise Control, Electrically Operated Driver + Passenger Seats, Climate Control Air Conditioning, Front + Rear Parking Sensors, Traction Control ESP, 6 CD Player Radio Stereo, Electric Glass Sunroof with Roof Blind, Electric Steering Rake Adjustment, 16'' Alloy Wheels, Electric Windows + Door Mirrors, Body Coloured Bumpers + Door Mirrors, Alarm, Remote Central Locking, Power Assisted Steering. Full Service History. Last Serviced August 2017 @ 80597 miles. MOT 12th December 2017. HPI Clear Report to hand. Lovely Condition Both Inside + Out for Age + Mileage. We are open 7 days a week, 3 - 24 Months all inclusive warranties are available on all our cars. All major credit + debit cards taken. Collection from our local train station can be arranged upon request.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    310838
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    07/09/2017
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > S Class
  • Vehicle sub type
    Saloon
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Mileage
    80000 mi
  • Owners
    2
  • Doors
    4
  • Seats
    5
  • Engine Size
    3.227
  • Engine Model
    S320 CDI
Cherry Trees, Forest Road, Wokingham
Wokingham, RG40 5QY, Berkshire
United Kingdom

