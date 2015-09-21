loading Loading please wait....
MERCEDES-BENZ S CLASS S63 2dr Auto Sports

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: S CLASS Trim: S63 2dr Auto Sports Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 251 Engine Size: 5461 Ext Color: Obsidian Black metallic

2017 Mercedes-Benz S Class S63 2dr Auto Sports with 251miles. In excellent condition, well equipped specification, this Buyacar certified used car can be ordered online and delivered to your door. Incredible monthly finance packages available, 7.9% APR representative. Price includes a finance contribution, visit our website www.buyacar.co.uk for more information, and the other colours available from 1000's of Buyacar certified used vehicles in stock.

  • Ad ID
    413882
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > S Class
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    251 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    5461
  • Engine Model
    5461
£124,999

Buyacar.co.uk
W1T4JD
United Kingdom

