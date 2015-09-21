loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

MERCEDES-BENZ S CLASS S63 2dr Auto

Photos Map

car description

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: S CLASS Trim: S63 2dr Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 5792 Engine Size: 5500 Ext Color: Obsidian Black Metallic

Accessories

COMAND Online,AIRSCARF,360 camera,Heated rear seats,Heads-Up-Display,20'' AMG alloy wheels,Armrest heating for driver and front passenger,AMG Night Package,Air-Balance Package,DAB digital radio,Remote Online,Burmester surround sound system,VAT Qualifying Vehicle,List Price New 134650

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    405229
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > S Class
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    5792 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    5500
  • Engine Model
    5500
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£98,950

Mercedes-Benz of Northampton
Northampton, NN39HG, Northamptonshire
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!