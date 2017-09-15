loading Loading please wait....
MERCEDES-BENZ S CLASS S500 L 5.0i Auto

£7,995
car description

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: S CLASS Trim: S500 L 5.0i Auto Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 24000 Engine Size: 5000 Ext Color: Blue

Accessories

UK Pioneer Bluetooth Head Unit Fitted, CD/DVD Player, Air Conditioning, Bluetooth, Climate Control, Full Leather, iPod Connectivity, Memory Seats, Powered Folding Mirrors, Alarm, Central Locking, Immobiliser, Remote Central Locking, Electric Seats, Front Centre Armrest, Head Restraints, Heated Seats, Height Adjustable Seat, Rear Armrest, Rear Headrests, Adjustable Steering Column, Cruise Control, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Parking Sensors, Power Steering, Trip Computer, ABS, Multiple Airbags, Auto Lighting, Electric Mirrors, Electric Windows, Electric Sunroof, 16'' Alloys

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    327804
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > S Class
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    24000 mi
  • Engine Size
    5000
  • Engine Model
    5000
Goodmayes Motors (Sales) Ltd
RM154YA, Essex
United Kingdom

