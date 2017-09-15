MERCEDES-BENZ S CLASS S500 L 5.0i Auto

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: S CLASS Trim: S500 L 5.0i Auto Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 24000 Engine Size: 5000 Ext Color: Blue
UK Pioneer Bluetooth Head Unit Fitted, CD/DVD Player, Air Conditioning, Bluetooth, Climate Control, Full Leather, iPod Connectivity, Memory Seats, Powered Folding Mirrors, Alarm, Central Locking, Immobiliser, Remote Central Locking, Electric Seats, Front Centre Armrest, Head Restraints, Heated Seats, Height Adjustable Seat, Rear Armrest, Rear Headrests, Adjustable Steering Column, Cruise Control, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Parking Sensors, Power Steering, Trip Computer, ABS, Multiple Airbags, Auto Lighting, Electric Mirrors, Electric Windows, Electric Sunroof, 16'' Alloys
Goodmayes Motors (Sales) Ltd
RM154YA, Essex
United Kingdom
