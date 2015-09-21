MERCEDES-BENZ S CLASS S500 AMG LINE PREMIUM Automatic

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: S CLASS Trim: S500 AMG LINE PREMIUM Automatic Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 1478 Engine Size: 4134 Ext Color: WHITE
AMG Bodystyling, Black Leather, 20` AMG alloy wheels , COMAND Sat Nav System, LED Intelligent Ligh System , Burmester surround sound system, 360 camera, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Premium Package, DAB digital radio tuner, Active light system, Adaptive brake lights, Adaptive high beam assist, Auto dimming driver's door mirror, Auto dimming rear view mirror, Automatic headlights, Body coloured bumpers, Electric adjustable/heated/folding door mirrors, Electric windows with one touch open, Front fog lights, Headlamp assist, Headlight wash system, Heated rear window with timer, Infrared protective + noise insulating glass, LED tail lights, Magic vision control, Rain sensor windscreen wipers, 2 rear head restraints, Airscarf, Ambient lighting, AMG door sill panels in brushed stainless steel, AMG floor mats, Comfort ventilated front seats, Dual zone automatic climate control, Easy entry/ electrically adjustable steering column, Electric front headrests with memory, Front folding armrests, Front/rear reading lights, Illuminated/air conditioned glove compartment, Isofix rear child seat preparation, Luggage nets in boot/front pass footwell, Multifunction sports steering wheel, Rear armrest, Rear centre console, Steering wheel gearshift paddles, Storage compartment in centre console, Sunglasses storage, Sunvisors with illuminated vanity mirrors, Twin front cupholders
Mercedes-Benz of Sheffield
Sheffield, S92FZ, South Yorkshire
United Kingdom