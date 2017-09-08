MERCEDES-BENZ S CLASS S500 AMG Line Premium 2dr Auto Automatic

Accessories

Remote Online,Distronic Plus with Pre-Safe Brake,Active Blind Spot Assist,Active Lane Keeping Assist,PRE-SAFE PLUS,Distronic Plus with Steering Assist and Stop & Go Pilot,BAS PLUS,Brake Assist BAS PLUS,PRE-SAFE PLUS,Collision mitigation (PRE-SAFE Brake),Double cup holder - front,Multifunction sports steering wheel in wood/leather finish,Mercedes-Benz emergency call system,Communications module (UMTS) for the use of Mercedes connect me servic,Live Traffic Information,AIRSCARF,Front Seat Comfort Package,Multi-function steering wheel - heated,Touchpad with Controller,Instrument cluster with mileage reading,Head-up-Display,Tyre pressure monitoring system,360 camera,Traffic Sign Assist,Roof liner black fabric,DAB digital radio,Anti-theft warning system and immobiliser,Windscreen heated,Adaptive Highbeam Assist Plus,LED Intelligent Light System - high-performance headlamps,Vehicle freight packaging without tie-down loops,Trim - Black Poplar wood gloss,20 AMG alloy wheels (4) - multi-spoke design,AMG bodystyling,Wider wheel arch for AMG wheels,Technical modifications (07),Burmester surround sound system,HANDS-FREE ACCESS,Heated rear seats,Alarm system with immobiliser and interior protection,Enhanced anti-theft protection,KEYLESS-GO,Heated washer fluid reservoir,Seat heating Plus for driver and front passenger seats,Armrest heating for driver and front passenger,EU6 emissions standard,AMG Line,COC document EU6 without registration certificate part II,Identification label under