MERCEDES-BENZ S CLASS S500 AMG Line Premium 2dr Auto Automatic

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: S CLASS Trim: S500 AMG Line Premium 2dr Auto Automatic Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 922 Engine Size: 2967 Ext Color: Obsidian Black metallic
Remote Online,Distronic Plus with Pre-Safe Brake,Active Blind Spot Assist,Active Lane Keeping Assist,PRE-SAFE PLUS,Distronic Plus with Steering Assist and Stop & Go Pilot,BAS PLUS,Brake Assist BAS PLUS,PRE-SAFE PLUS,Collision mitigation (PRE-SAFE Brake),Double cup holder - front,Multifunction sports steering wheel in wood/leather finish,Mercedes-Benz emergency call system,Communications module (UMTS) for the use of Mercedes connect me servic,Live Traffic Information,AIRSCARF,Front Seat Comfort Package,Multi-function steering wheel - heated,Touchpad with Controller,Instrument cluster with mileage reading,Head-up-Display,Tyre pressure monitoring system,360 camera,Traffic Sign Assist,Roof liner black fabric,DAB digital radio,Anti-theft warning system and immobiliser,Windscreen heated,Adaptive Highbeam Assist Plus,LED Intelligent Light System - high-performance headlamps,Vehicle freight packaging without tie-down loops,Trim - Black Poplar wood gloss,20 AMG alloy wheels (4) - multi-spoke design,AMG bodystyling,Wider wheel arch for AMG wheels,Technical modifications (07),Burmester surround sound system,HANDS-FREE ACCESS,Heated rear seats,Alarm system with immobiliser and interior protection,Enhanced anti-theft protection,KEYLESS-GO,Heated washer fluid reservoir,Seat heating Plus for driver and front passenger seats,Armrest heating for driver and front passenger,EU6 emissions standard,AMG Line,COC document EU6 without registration certificate part II,Identification label under
Mercedes-Benz of Dorchester
Dorchester, DT11SS, Dorset
United Kingdom
