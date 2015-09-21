MERCEDES-BENZ S CLASS S500 AMG LINE Automatic

loading Loading please wait....
Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: S CLASS Trim: S500 AMG LINE Automatic Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 11453 Engine Size: 4663 Ext Color: Anthracite Blue metallic

Modification year 05/2,Remote Online,Communications module for use of the Mercedes connect me services,Collision Prevention Assist,Double cup holder - front,Mercedes-Benz emergency call system,Touchpad with Controller,Instrument cluster with mileage reading,Tyre pressure monitoring system,Traffic Sign Assist,Roof liner black fabric,DAB digital radio,Anti-theft warning system and immobiliser,Adaptive Highbeam Assist Plus,LED Intelligent Light System - high-performance headlamps,Vehicle freight packaging without tie-down loops,Trim - Black Poplar wood gloss,AMG bodystyling,Wider wheel arch for AMG wheels,19 AMG alloy wheels (4) - 5-twin-spoke design,Technical modifications (06),Heated rear seats,Front seats - heated,Alarm system with immobiliser and interior protection,Enhanced anti-theft protection,EU6 emissions standard,AMG Line,COC document EU6 without registration certificate part II,Identification label under windshield,TIREFIT with tyre inflation compressor,Live Traffic Information,Anti-Theft Protection Package,Summer tyres optimised rolling resistance,Rear belt status indication in the instrument display,AMG floor mats,Braking system enhanced,Active bonnet,

  • Ad ID
    416077
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > S Class
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    11453 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    4663
  • Engine Model
    4663
