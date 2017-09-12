loading Loading please wait....
MERCEDES-BENZ S CLASS S350L CDi BlueTEC 4dr Auto

£21,216
car description

Type: Used Year: 2011 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: S CLASS Trim: S350L CDi BlueTEC 4dr Auto Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 88211 Engine Size: 2987 Ext Color: Obsidian Black

Accessories

TV Tuner, Memory Package, Alloy Wheels 18", Closing Aid for Doors, Telephone Pre Wire, Parktronic with Advanced Parking Guidance, Heated Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Electric Glass Sunroof, Ambient Lighting, LED Daytime Running Lights, ECO Stop / Start Function, Air Bags, Immobiliser, Media Interface, Cruise Control, Alarm, ISOFIX Child Seat Brackets, CD Autochanger, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, Air Conditioning, CD Player, Heated Screen Washers

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    321911
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > S Class
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    88211 mi
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    2987
  • Engine Model
    2987
Mercedes-Benz of Leeds
LS126BZ,
United Kingdom

