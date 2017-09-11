MERCEDES-BENZ S CLASS S350L BlueTEC AMG Line 4dr Auto Automatic

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: S CLASS Trim: S350L BlueTEC AMG Line 4dr Auto Automatic Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 27371 Engine Size: 2987 Ext Color: Iridium Silver metallic
Ask for a personalised Video, COMAND Online, LED Intelligent Light System - high-performance headlamps, DAB digital radio tuner, Auto dimming mirrors - exterior and rear view mirror, 19` AMG alloy wheels , Memory Package, ME CONNECT features, Full Mercedes Benz Service History, Active light system, Mercedes Benz emergency call system, Parking Guidance, Mirror Package, Rain Sensing Wipers, AMG Bodystyling, Adaptive brake lights, Adaptive high beam assist, AMG body styling, Auto dimming driver's door mirror, Auto dimming rear view mirror, Body coloured bumpers, Electric adjustable/heated/folding door mirrors, Electric windows with one touch open, Front fog lights, Green tinted glass, Headlamp assist, Headlight wash system, Heated screen wash system, Intelligent LED headlight system with active cornering lights, Invisible chrome exhaust tailpipe, LED tail lights, Rain sensor windscreen wipers, Rear black sill protector, 12V socket in luggage compartment, 12V socket in rear centre console, 3 rear head restraints, Ambient lighting, AMG brushed stainless steel sports pedals with rubber studs, Auto Mercedes-Benz child seat recognition sensor, Door sill panels with stainless steel inlays, Easy entry/ electrically adjustable steering column, Electric adjustable front seats including height adjust, Front seat back map pockets, Front seats electric adjust lumbar support, Front/rear centre armrests with storage, Front/rear reading lights, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Illuminated
Mercedes-Benz of Doncaster (JCT600)
Doncaster, DN24NF, South Yorkshire
United Kingdom
It’s often said that if you want to know what technology family hatchbac...
The new Mercedes S-Class Cabriolet has been revealed at the 2015 Frankfu...