loading Loading please wait....
» » »

MERCEDES-BENZ S CLASS S350D L Se Line 4Dr Auto [executive] Diesel Saloon

Compare this car
£41,950
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: S CLASS Trim: S350D L Se Line 4Dr Auto [executive] Diesel Saloon Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 14725 Engine Size: 2987 Ext Color: Black

Accessories

Climate Control, Metallic Paint, Cruise Control, Satellite Navigation, Alloy Wheels, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Bluetooth& CD Player, Anthracite Velour floor mats, Green tinted glass, ABS, AirMATIC suspension, Bluetooth interface for hands free telephone, Doorhold system, Remote boot release, Outside temperature gauge, Auto dimming rear view mirror...

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    325088
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > S Class
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    14725 mi
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    2987
  • Engine Model
    2987
Email Dealer >>

Mercedes-Benz of Reading
Reading, RG18EQ, Berkshire
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed