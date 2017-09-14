MERCEDES-BENZ S CLASS S350D L Se Line 4Dr Auto [executive] Diesel Saloon

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: S CLASS Trim: S350D L Se Line 4Dr Auto [executive] Diesel Saloon Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 14725 Engine Size: 2987 Ext Color: Black
Climate Control, Metallic Paint, Cruise Control, Satellite Navigation, Alloy Wheels, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Bluetooth& CD Player, Anthracite Velour floor mats, Green tinted glass, ABS, AirMATIC suspension, Bluetooth interface for hands free telephone, Doorhold system, Remote boot release, Outside temperature gauge, Auto dimming rear view mirror...
Mercedes-Benz of Reading
Reading, RG18EQ, Berkshire
United Kingdom
