MERCEDES-BENZ S CLASS S350d L AMG Line 4dr 9G-Tronic Semi-Auto

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: S CLASS Trim: S350d L AMG Line 4dr 9G-Tronic Semi-Auto Body: Sedan Trans: Semi Automatic Mileage: 12006 Engine Size: 2987 Ext Color: Black
Active park assist with parktronic system, Attention assist, Bluetooth interface for hands free telephone, Brake pad wear indicator warning light, Collision prevention assist, COMAND online with Media interface, Crosswind Assist, Direct steering, Doorhold system, Instrument cluster with display, Mercedes-Benz emergency call, Near field communication, Outside temperature gauge, Remote boot release, Service indicator (ASSYST), Speed limit assist, Touch pad controller for COMAND online, Traffic sign recognition, Trip computer, Active light system, Adaptive brake lights, Adaptive high beam assist, AMG body styling, Auto dimming driver's door mirror, Auto dimming rear view mirror, Body coloured bumpers, Electric adjustable/heated/folding door mirrors, Electric windows with one touch open, Front fog lights, Green tinted glass, Headlamp assist, Headlight wash system, Heated screen wash system, Intelligent LED headlight system with active cornering lights, LED tail lights, Rain sensor windscreen wipers, Rear black sill protector, 12V socket in luggage compartment, 12V socket in rear centre console, 3 rear head restraints, Ambient lighting, AMG brushed stainless steel sports pedals with rubber studs, Auto Mercedes-Benz child seat recognition sensor, Door sill panels with stainless steel inlays, Easy entry/ electrically adjustable steering column, Electric adjustable front seats including height adjust, Front seat back map pockets, Front seats electric adjust lumbar support, Front/rear
Mercedes-Benz of Manchester Central
M113RR,
United Kingdom
