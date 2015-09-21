MERCEDES-BENZ S CLASS S350d AMG Line 4dr 9G-Tronic Auto

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: S CLASS Trim: S350d AMG Line 4dr 9G-Tronic Auto Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 686 Engine Size: 2987 Ext Color: Black
Exclusive 1000 Black Friday discount applied, 12 Month Mercedes-Benz Approved Used Car Warranty, COMAND online with Media interface, 19" AMG 5 twin spoke design alloy wheels, Leather upholstery, Heated front seats, AMG body styling, Active park assist with parktronic system, Bluetooth interface for hands free telephone, Attention assist, DAB Digital radio, Metallic paint, AMG brushed stainless steel sports pedals with rubber studs, 3 spoke wood/leather AMG sports multi fuction steering wheel, Keyless Go access/ignition system
Mercedes-Benz of Dundee
DD23PT
United Kingdom