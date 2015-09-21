loading Loading please wait....
MERCEDES-BENZ S CLASS S350d AMG Line 4dr 9G-Tronic Auto

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: S CLASS Trim: S350d AMG Line 4dr 9G-Tronic Auto Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 1501 Engine Size: 2987 Ext Color: Obsidian Black Metalic

Demonstrator, COMAND On-Line System, Premium Package, Alloy Wheels 20", Panoramic Roof, 360 Degree Camera, Active Parking Assist, LED Intelligent Light System, Apple Play, Keyless Go, Mercedes Me Services, Ambient Lighting, Electric Front & Rear Windows, Memory Seats, Magic Vision Control, heated, 9-Speed Automatic Transmission, ParkAssist, Power Closing System, DAB Digital Radio, Illuminated Door Sills, Adaptive Brake System

  • Ad ID
    406045
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > S Class
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    1501 mi
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    2987
  • Engine Model
    2987
£72,990

Mercedes Benz of Ayr
Ayr, KA80LL, South Ayrshire
United Kingdom

