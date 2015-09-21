loading Loading please wait....
MERCEDES-BENZ S CLASS S350 BLUETEC SE LINE Automatic

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: S CLASS Trim: S350 BLUETEC SE LINE Automatic Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 32807 Engine Size: 2987 Ext Color: Cavansite blue metallic

18 alloy wheels (4) - 5-twin-spoke design,Auto dimming rear-view and driver's exterior mirror,Tyre pressure monitoring system,Grey fabric roof liner,Trim - Black Poplar wood gloss,Technical modifications (05),6-disc changer,Privacy glass,Ambient lighting,COC document Euro 6 without Reg. Cert. Part II,Floor mats velour,

  • Ad ID
    416084
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > S Class
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    32807 mi
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    2987
  • Engine Model
    2987
£31,995

Mercedes-Benz of Poole
Poole, BH152BD, Dorset
United Kingdom

