MERCEDES-BENZ S CLASS S350 BlueTEC SE Line Auto, LOW MILEAGE, COMAND, LED HEADLIGHTS, DAB

Accessories

Finished in Cavansite blue metallic with full beige leather interior, comand satellite navigation, bluetooth connectivity with audio streaming, front and rear parking sensors with reversing camera, electric heated front seats with memory package to include seats, mirrors and steering column, dynamic LED headlights with automatic high beam assist, DAB digital radio, 18" 5 double spoke diamond turned alloy wheels, adaptive air suspension, cruise control, automatic dual climate control with air conditioning, keyless go, multifunction steering wheel, comfort front headrests, ambient interior lighting, electric folding mirrors, burr walnut interior veneer, voice control, isofix, automatic transmission, floormats plus much more standard specification. This stunning 1 former keeper S350 saloon is offered in outstanding condition and has only covered 22600 miles. The car comes complete with a Mercedes Benz main dealer service history. GOOGLE YORKSHIRE VEHICLE SOLUTIONS FOR OUR CUSTOMER REVIEWS. PLEASE CALL OR E-MAIL FOR FURTHER DETAILS OR TO ARRANGE A VIEWING. OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK SO CALL IN AND SEE US TODAY, ALL CARS HPI CLEAR, PX WELCOME & WARRANTY INCLUDED. PLEASE CALL US FOR A FINANCE QUOTE.