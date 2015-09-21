MERCEDES-BENZ S CLASS S350 Auto

loading Loading please wait....
Type: Used Year: 2003 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: S CLASS Trim: S350 Auto Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 86000 Engine Size: 3724 Ext Color: SILVER

Luxurious Mercedes S Class with a powerful 3724cc petrol engine that is exceptionally smooth. Finished in Silver metallic with full Black Nappa Leather interior. This vehicle is in immaculate condition throughout and has been meticulously looked after and maintained. Full Service History and long MOT. Superb quality and refinement with electrically controlled heated seats, multi function steering wheel, cruise control, satellite navigation with large screen, cd player and fm radio, electric windows and power mirrors, parking sensors, tinted glass, upgraded large alloy wheels with low profile tyres. Private cherished number plate included. 6 months RAC parts and labour warranty included in the price. Finance arranged if required. Part exchange welcome. VIEWING BY APPOINTMENT ONLY 7 DAYS A WEEK AT OUR INDOOR SHOWROOMS. See our website for more details....www.hampshirespecilaistvehicles.co.uk

