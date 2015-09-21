MERCEDES-BENZ S CLASS S320L Auto Extra Rear Leg Room, Tan Interior

Type: Used Year: 2007 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: S CLASS Trim: S320L Auto Extra Rear Leg Room, Tan Interior Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 97250 Engine Size: 2987 Ext Color: BLACK
Nav, Bluetooth, Leather, Heated Seats, Xenons Great Spec, Lovely Car A vehicle offering you the height of luxury finished in stunning Masons Black with Beige/Tan Leather Upholstery. This is the S320 CDI L Model so comes with the uprated 3.0 diesel 6 cylinder which delivers staggering performance but surprisingly good fuel economy. Being the 'Flagship@ Mercedes Model it also comes with a superb level of specification, Heated Seats, Rear Foot Stools. Satellite Navigation, Bluetooth Telephone , Xenon Headlights, Heated Seats, Electric Memory Seats, Heated Seats, Cruise Control, Climate Control Air Conditioning, Front Rear Parking Sensors, Rain Sensitive Wipers, Alloy Wheels, On Board Computer, Privacy Glass, This goes on on....... This is a great car. The car drives 100%. 3 Months Warranty to ensure your complete peace of mind
Optimus Motors Ltd
Leicester, LE54GL, Leicestershire
United Kingdom