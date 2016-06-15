loading Loading please wait....
MERCEDES-BENZ S CLASS S320 CDi 4dr Auto

£7,195
car description

Type: Used Year: 2007 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: S CLASS Trim: S320 CDi 4dr Auto Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 110150 Engine Size: 2987 Ext Color: Grey

Accessories

STUNNING CAR. EXCELLENT SPEC., Upgrades - 2nd Fixed Handset in Rear Armrest, Parktronic (PTS), Mem for Front Seats/Steering Column/Ext Mirrors, 6 CD Autochanger/DVD, Telephone Pre-Wiring Hands-Free System, Walnut Wood Trim, Basalt Grey/Dark Basalt Grey Leather, Alloy Wheels - 18in 5 Spoke, 6 months warranty, Next MOT due 13/06/2018, Last serviced on 15/06/2016 at 103,446 miles, Full service history, Excellent bodywork, Grey Full leather interior - Excellent Condition, Tyre condition Excellent, Standard Features - Satellite Navigation, Cruise Control, Climate Control, Tyre Pressure Control, Tinted Glass, Rain Sensor, Computer (Driver Information System), Seats Electric (Driver/Passenger), In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD/MP3/DVD), Alarm, Electric Windows (Front/Rear), Paint Metallic, Upholstery Leather. 5 seats, Metallic Grey

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    327506
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > S Class
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    110150 mi
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    2987
  • Engine Model
    2987
JMC Used Cars
Reading, RG302RG, Berkshire
United Kingdom

