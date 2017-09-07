loading Loading please wait....
MERCEDES-BENZ S CLASS S320 4dr Auto - Full Service History / New MOT / Ultimate Luxury

£2,999
Type: Used Year: 2002 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: S CLASS Trim: S320 4dr Auto - Full Service History / New MOT / Ultimate Luxury Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 131500 Engine Size: 3199 Ext Color: Blue

Just arrived and awaiting valet - If you're looking for the ultimate in luxury, but don't have the bank balance of Royalty, this wonderful Mercedes S Class is definitely worthy of consideration. Owned by the same keeper for nearly 12 years, the car has wanted for nothing with regard to maintenance, and has clearly been very well looked after. Great condition in and out for the age and mileage, this car when new would have cost in the region of

  • Ad ID
    312458
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > S Class
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    131500 mi
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    3199
  • Engine Model
    3199
Lambrou Motors
Evesham, WR112FP, Worcestershire
United Kingdom

