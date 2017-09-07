MERCEDES-BENZ S CLASS S320 4dr Auto - Full Service History / New MOT / Ultimate Luxury

Type: Used Year: 2002 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: S CLASS Trim: S320 4dr Auto - Full Service History / New MOT / Ultimate Luxury Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 131500 Engine Size: 3199 Ext Color: Blue
Just arrived and awaiting valet - If you're looking for the ultimate in luxury, but don't have the bank balance of Royalty, this wonderful Mercedes S Class is definitely worthy of consideration. Owned by the same keeper for nearly 12 years, the car has wanted for nothing with regard to maintenance, and has clearly been very well looked after. Great condition in and out for the age and mileage, this car when new would have cost in the region of
Lambrou Motors
Evesham, WR112FP, Worcestershire
United Kingdom
