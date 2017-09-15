MERCEDES-BENZ S CLASS S320 3.2i Auto

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: S CLASS Trim: S320 3.2i Auto Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 35000 Engine Size: 3200 Ext Color: Blue
Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Full Leather, Powered Folding Mirrors, Alarm, Central Locking, Immobiliser, Remote Central Locking, Electric Seats, Rear Armrest, Heated Seats, Adjustable Steering Column, Parking Camera, Power Steering, Trip Computer, ABS, Multiple Airbags, Electric Mirrors, Electric Windows, Electric Sunroof, CD Player, Stereo, 16'' Alloys
Goodmayes Motors (Sales) Ltd
RM154YA, Essex
United Kingdom
It’s often said that if you want to know what technology family hatchbac...
The new Mercedes S-Class Cabriolet has been revealed at the 2015 Frankfu...