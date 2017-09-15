loading Loading please wait....
» » »

MERCEDES-BENZ S CLASS S320 3.2i Auto

Compare this car
£7,495
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: S CLASS Trim: S320 3.2i Auto Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 19000 Engine Size: 3200 Ext Color: White

Accessories

Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Full Leather, Powered Folding Mirrors, Central Locking, Immobiliser, Remote Central Locking, Electric Seats, Adjustable Steering Column, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, ABS, Multiple Airbags, Electric Mirrors, Electric Windows, Electric Sunroof, CD Player, Stereo, 16'' Alloys

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    327800
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > S Class
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    19000 mi
  • Engine Size
    3200
  • Engine Model
    3200
Email Dealer >>

Goodmayes Motors (Sales) Ltd
RM154YA, Essex
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed